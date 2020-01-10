Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Friday sworn-in his commissioners and Special Advisers who will pilot the affairs of the state with him during his administration.

Similarly, Abiodun inaugurated Governor’s Elders Advisory Council who will at all time give advice on the issue bothering the affairs of the state.

List of Ogun State Commissioners and their portfolios

1. Hon. Afolabi Afuape (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs).

2. Hon Tunji Akinosi (Forestry).

3. Prof. Sidi Osho (Education, Science and Technology).

4. Dr Adeola Odedina (Agriculture).

5. Mr Olaolu Olabimtan (Budget and Planning).

6. Barr. Gbolahan Adeniran (Justice).

7. Dr Tomi Coker (Health).

8. Barr. Femi Ogunbanwo (Special Duties).

9. Tpl. Tunji Odunlami (Urban and Physical Planning).

10. Hon. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun (Environment).

11. Mrs Kikelomo Longe (Commerce and Industry).

12. Mr Dapo Okubadejo (Finance).

13. Hon. Oludotun Taiwo (Rural Development).

14. Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat (Community Development and Cooperatives).

15. Mrs Funmi Efuwape (Women Affairs).

16. Dr. Kehinde Oluwadare (Youth and Sports).

17. Mr Jamiu Omoniyi (Housing).

18. Dr. Toyin Taiwo (Tourism).

19. Engr. Ade Akinsanya (Works and Infrastructure).