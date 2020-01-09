By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Unlike countries that boast of influence and affluence, Cape Verde is one known to struggle with poor natural resources, prone to drought and with little arable land, but then, Cape Verde islands have gradually won a reputation for economic stability; many thanks to her tourism exploration.

Born of volcanic fury, Cape Verde hides in the mid-Atlantic, a cluster of islands that are both beautiful as they are mysterious.

It is needless to say that unlike some countries that shine brightly on the map of the world with your eyes rapidly drawn to them even before your brain begins to think, Cape Verde, is not likely to strike you like one.

Popularly known as the ‘Carribean Island of Africa’, the island nation of Cape Verde is just under 400 miles off the coast of Africa and is made up of over a dozen islands and islets.

Fortunately, most of these islands are packed with things to do and are becoming increasingly popular for tourists – from hiking up an active volcano to learning to kitesurf, honeymoon destination and more.

Visitors to Cape Verde must obtain a visa to enter the country unless they come from one of the visa-exempt countries, which are mostly in Africa and Europe. Visas may be obtained in advance from a Cape Verde embassy or consulate, or in person upon arrival at any of the international airports.

But the good news is that a Cape Verde tourist visa is not required for citizens of Nigeria, for a stay up to 90 days.

As a Nigeria citizen travelling on a Nigerian passport, you will not require a visa to enter Cape Verde although all visitors to Cape Verde are expected to have a passport and a valid return ticket to be allowed entry there.

Little wonder the island nation is increasingly becoming famous amongst Nigerians and this better explains the sudden interest of Nigerian celebrities and citizens’ alike to visit the ‘Carribean Island of Africa’.

Apart from being thought as a poor nation, in sub-Saharan Africa, Cape Verde now ranks third out of 43 countries, placing it firmly in the medium development bracket, reflecting not only its economic development but also its progress in health and education since independence.

The beautiful Archipelago island nation is certainly becoming famous as a romantic destination with its endless sand dune beaches and laid-back atmosphere, with an intimate atmosphere ideal for the two lovebirds.

It is believed to be a romantic destination that leaves you fuzzy while affording you and your significant other the opportunity to spend quality time understanding each other in a serene environment and giving you a more relaxing atmosphere to make babies at an affordable rate as every tourist is expected to pay £31.00 (an equivalent of N12,446.5 or N13,000) on arrival.

Some reasons why Cape Verde is fast becoming a tourist attraction site for Nigerians are:

1. It is very accessible: You don’t have to sit long hours as the total flight duration from Lagos, Nigeria to Cape Verde is 4 hours, 26 minutes. Although, the travel time from other parts of Nigeria will most likely be different.

2. To bag a good package holiday

3. Its unique music: Cape Verde’s cultural gift to the world is morna – a lilting, rhythmic form of music which slipped into life at some undefined point in the 18th century. Its spiritual leader is Cesaria Evora, a singer nicknamed the “Barefoot Diva” who hailed from Sao Vicente – and was so loved that, since her death in 2011, its airport has been named after her.

4. Its incredible volcanic landscape

5. To explore Africa’s most westerly point

References:

The Telegraph

Cape Verde Experience

AFK Travel