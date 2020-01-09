One big question surrounding this year’s Soundcity MVP Awards is how the event will surpass its previous achievement.

However, the organisers of the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival have assured that the event will be a Pan African affair as it will witness the biggest collaboration between African artistes.

The organisers’ Head of media, Dro Ameh, in a statement on Thursday, said the prestigious award ceremony had been scheduled for Jan. 11 at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

“This year the ante has been upped, there will be performances from music talents from across the continent, a true Pan African affair that the SMVP is known for.

“There would be performances from Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, South Africa’s Prince Kaybee, Nigeria’s Wizkid, Ghana’s Stonebwoy, Uganda’s Big Trill and Togo’s Toofan.

“Other artists to perform are; Joeboy, Rema, Shatta Wale, Zanda Zakuza, Kuami Eugene, Naira Marley, Ric Hassani to mention a few,’’ Ameh said.

According to him, the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival will celebrate music, community and the most outstanding Afrocentric cultural achievement.

The awards festival is famed for iconic performances from Africa’s biggest artistes.

The last edition witnessed Busiswa’s electric stage domination to her-never-seen-before joint performance with Nigeria’s Niniola and international star, Jidenna.

However, voting is still ongoing for the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival on its website.