34-year-old Nigerian actress, television personality, producer and businesswoman, Chika Ike is kicking off the new year with her movie ”Small Chops”.

The film was directed by Robert Peters, the director behind films like ’30 Days in Atlanta’ and ‘A Trip to Jamaica’, the movie is also co-produced with Serah Donald Onyeachor.

”Small Chops” stars Nollywood stars like Eucharia Anunobi, Nkem Owoh, Rachael Okonkwo, Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka), Toyin Abraham, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Chika Ike herself, and a British actor Max Cavenham, the recently released teaser shows the actress and producer playing the role of a sexy dancer. Small Chops Movie is brought to you by Filpscript Entertainment and Filmone Entertainment.