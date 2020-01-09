Roman Catholic Church’s leader, Pope Francis was caught kissing a nun just a week after he was filmed slapping the hands of a woman who grabbed his hands.

The Pope kissed a nun on the cheek on Wednesday while walking through a large hall before his weekly general audience.

Earlier this month, the Pope had angrily slapped the hand of a woman who had yanked him in St. Peters Square, he, however, had a different reaction on Wednesday when a nun asked if he would kiss her.

A nun had gestured to the pope asking for a kiss, and he obliged her after jokingly asking her if she won’t bite him, seemingly about the incident where his hand was grabbed by a supposed fan last week.

“A kiss, Pope!” She said.

The pope responded with a joke, replying: “You bite!” Calm yourself I’ll give you a kiss’. Francis then said “Promise you won’t bite?,” The nun nodded affirmatively and the pope then kissed her on the cheek.

