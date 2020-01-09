In line with the executive order signed by Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu on efficient traffic management in May 2019, the Lagos State Government on Wednesday handed over 10 brand new vehicles and 26 motorbikes to the Traffic Enforcement Team to carry out their enforcement operations.

During the handover ceremony at the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa Ikeja, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde stated that the enforcement equipment (vehicles and motorbikes) were purchased to enable the combined Traffic Enforcement Team carry out their enforcement operations.

He promised that more equipment and resources would be deployed by the State Government to enhance efficiency in traffic control in the metropolis.

Oladeinde stated that the combined team approach, comprising of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Neighborhood Corp (LNSC), Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), Nigerian Police Force and OPMESA, was adopted to tackle the hydra headed challenge of the gridlocks in the state and subsequently provide a holistic solution to the traffic situation in the transport sector.

He further stated that the traffic management would not stop at enforcement but extend to other areas such as reconfiguration and rehabilitation of road infrastructure including the on-going Junction Improvement at critical areas, so as to increase their capacity for vehicular movements.

The Commissioner who lauded the governor for his consistent and unrelenting support and drive towards combating traffic congestion in the metropolis, assured that his ministry would work round the clock to ensure that the vision for an efficient traffic management and transportation system that would meet the need of the teeming population is achieved in record time.

Also Speaking, the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka, expressed gratitude of the Ministry and the Traffic Enforcement Agencies including Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Neighborhood Corp (LNSC), Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), Nigerian Police Force and OPMESA, adding that the equipment would be well utilized for the purpose of their purchase.

Fayinka stated that capable and responsible officers have been carefully selected from all the enforcement agencies to ensure that the desired output was achieved, adding that with the development, there would be traffic improvement in the metropolis in the next few weeks.

The Special Advisers appealed to officers to desist from excuses in the course of discharging their duties as monitoring teams have been set by the State Government to monitor their operational activities, warning that the vehicles and the motorbikes should be used strictly for enforcement.

The General Manager LASTMA , Mr. Olajide Oduyoye, charged officials of the Traffic Enforcement Teams to uphold the confidence reposed in them by the State Government by handling the vehicles responsibly as their proper use would attract more equipment for their operations.

“We will do our utmost best in ensuring free flow of traffic in the state, we won’t return to the dredges of yesterday”, the General Manager, LASTMA assured.