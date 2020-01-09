Within the period from 2000 to 2020, the Nigerian music industry has evolved over the years, ushering in new lyrics, sounds, and talents but our classics by veteran musicians remain evergreen.

P.M NEWS is taking a trip down the memory bring back songs that would clock twenty years as we usher in a decade. These songs by prominent Nigerian musicians from different generations can be regarded as classics and evergreen.

The compilation of songs has the likes of veteran artistes like Lagbaja Omo baba mukomuko, Olu Maintain, Plantashun Boiz, Azadus, Wale Thompson, Remedies, and others.

Here are ten of those songs clocking twenty years in 2020.

1. Konko Below

2. Lalale Friday

3. Mathematics by Sound Sultan

4. Ayangba girls

5. Soji

6. You is the one

7. Plenty nonsense

8. Plantashun Boiz

9. Gra gra

10. Ni bo la wa