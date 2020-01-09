Nigerian women’s national volleyball team on Wednesday recorded their first win at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers in Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the team defeated the Botswana ladies 3-1 (25-18, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23).

Team Nigeria began the game with a high team spirit to record their first win in their third match at the Popasy hall in Yaounde.

At the ongoing 2020 CAVB Tokyo Women’s Volleyball Qualification Tournament, Nigeria had earlier lost 0-3 to hosts Cameroon and Egypt.

Nigeria will now meet Kenya in their last group match on Thursday.

The 2020 Olympic qualifiers which started on Sunday is expected to end on Thursday.