Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appealed to residents of the state to stop discriminating against people living with disabilities.

The governor spoke at an event marking the 2019 International Day of Disability, IDD, for Persons Living with Disabilities, organised by the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), held on Thursday at the Ndubuisi Kanu Park, in Alausa, Ikeja area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner, Youth and Social Development, Ganiyu Dawodu, assured that the government would do more for people living with disabilities this year, especially in the area of education and empowerment.

He said the various clusters of people living with disabilities had been of immense support to the government, stressing that there was need to give them more support to show that there is ability in disability.

“Our aim is to create awareness and sensitise the people on the need not to look down on people living with disabilities. Many of them are smart and brilliant. This government will do a lot to ensure that they are not discriminated against.

“We are looking at areas where they can do better. 2020 is a different year. There is a fund that is earmarked for you to access. 300 of you will be trained and when you graduate, government will give you kits and accessories to go out and excel.

“We are going to ensure we create awareness among the private sectors. Private sectors must make their buildings user-friendly for people with disabilities,” he said.

Acting General Manager, LASODA, Alejo Adegboyega, explained the reason behind the event, adding that it usually comes up once in a year, particularly to identify with the people and ascertain that their welfare was taking care of.

Adegboyega also used the opportunity to praise the effort of the Lagos State Governor at making the welfare and issues of the people living with disability his priority.

“We greatly thank and appreciate our kind-hearted Governor for making the welfare of the people living with disability his priority and we pray for God Almighty to always be with him, while we hope to further compliment his effort at making life more worthwhile for these people in the new year,” he said