Rob Kardashian files for primary custody of daughter

Thursday, January 9, 2020 5:26 pm | Entertainment | 0 Comment(s)

Popular reality TV star and only son of the Kardashian clan, Rob Kardashian has reportedly filed for primary custody of his three-year-old daughter, Dream.

According to the sealed court documents obtained by TMZ, Rob has requested Chyna’s time with Dream be reduced to just weekends and that a nanny is present during visitation. Additionally, he also asks that Chyna submit a drug and alcohol test no less than 30 minutes before each visit.

Blac Chyna with daughter Dream

Rob accused Chyna of negligent parenting and substance abuse. He alleged that Chyna hosts parties with strangers while Dream is in her custody and accuses her of “snorting cocaine.” The documents also note that a former employee claims Chyna spends “$600 on alcohol” daily.

The 32-year-old claims that Chyna’s behaviour has affected their daughter, stating that he saw the toddler “naked twerking and acting out a sexual position that she said her mom taught her,” according to the outlet, and has started using foul language. 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest

Metro | 10 mins ago

JUST IN: Kidnapped policemen, boat driver set free in Rivers

News | 14 mins ago

Education: NANS commends Ondo govt

International | 20 mins ago

Brexit finally a done deal, House of Commons approves bill

Daily News Headlines | 22 mins ago

Photo News: Buhari meets ASUU leadership in Abuja

Daily News Headlines | 25 mins ago

Operation Amotekun: Western Nigeria governors launch security outfit

News | 29 mins ago

Separated conjoined twins girls discharged

Politics | 38 mins ago

Kogi Governorship: Court of Appeal upholds Natasha’s candidature

Daily News Headlines | 1 hour ago

Iran shot down crashed Ukrainian plane by mistake: Pentagon sources

Entertainment | 2 hours ago

Brodashaggi to drop ”Fineboyagbero” EP

Latest

JUST IN: Kidnapped policemen, boat driver set free in Rivers

10 mins ago

Education: NANS commends Ondo govt

14 mins ago

Brexit finally a done deal, House of Commons approves bill

20 mins ago

Photo News: Buhari meets ASUU leadership in Abuja

22 mins ago

Operation Amotekun: Western Nigeria governors launch security outfit

25 mins ago

Separated conjoined twins girls discharged

29 mins ago

Kogi Governorship: Court of Appeal upholds Natasha’s candidature

38 mins ago

Iran shot down crashed Ukrainian plane by mistake: Pentagon sources

1 hour ago

#Trending