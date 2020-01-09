The Rivers State Executive Council has approved the setting up of a task force to enforce closure of illegal private schools across the state.

Addressing journalists after the first State Executive Council meeting presided over by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Paulinus Nsirim, said the task force would ensure that only approved schools operate in the state.

He also stated that the State Executive Council set up two committees to allocate stalls at the Ogbunabali Fruit Garden Market and the Rumuwoji Market.

According to him, the the two Executive Council Committees have up to end of the month to conclude allocation of the stalls.

“Government is desirous of ensuring that people of Rivers State enjoy the dividends of democracy during the second term of Governor Wike”, he said.