Actress Regina Daniels is living her best life daily as she shared pictures of herself in Germany and France.
Regina, 20, is married to business entrepreneur Ned Nwoko 59, which has sparked lots of controversy in society.
Thursday, January 9, 2020 5:07 pm | Entertainment | 0 Comment(s)
Actress Regina Daniels is living her best life daily as she shared pictures of herself in Germany and France.
Regina, 20, is married to business entrepreneur Ned Nwoko 59, which has sparked lots of controversy in society.
What do you think?