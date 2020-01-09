Regina Daniels

Actress Regina Daniels is living her best life daily as she shared pictures of herself in Germany and France.

Regina, 20, is married to business entrepreneur Ned Nwoko 59, which has sparked lots of controversy in society.

Slept in Germany 🇩🇪 Started my day in Paris 🇫🇷

