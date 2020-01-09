Canadian singer, songwriter, and actor Justin Bieber took to his Instagram page to reveal that he has Lyme disease. The 25-year-old ”10,000 Hours” singer disclosed in a post that the ailment ”will be explained further in a docu-series I’m putting on YouTube”.

He wrote:

”While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth, etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.

These things will be explained further in a docu-series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP”

chronic mono: (Infectious mononucleosis, colloquially referred to as “mono,” is a benign infection characterized by fever, swollen lymph nodes, and fatigue that may continue for weeks or months. Mono is also called glandular fever and, colloquially, the “kissing disease”).

Lyme disease, also known as Lyme borreliosis, is an infectious disease caused by the Borrelia bacterium which is spread by ticks(external parasites, living by feeding on the blood of mammals, birds, and sometimes reptiles and amphibians). The most common sign of infection is an expanding area of redness on the skin, known as erythema migrans, that appears at the site of the tick bite about a week after it occurred.

The rash is typically neither itchy nor painful. Approximately 70–80% of infected people develop a rash. Other early symptoms may include fever, headache, and tiredness. If untreated, symptoms may include loss of the ability to move one or both sides of the face, joint pains, severe headaches with neck stiffness, or heart palpitations, among others.

