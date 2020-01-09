The Speaker of Plateau House of Assembly, Mr Abok Ayuba, has felicitated with Bishop Mathew Ishaya Audu, the newly-appointed Archbishop of Jos Catholic Archdiocese.

Ayuba in a statement by his spokesperson, Bulus Atang, congratulated Bishop Audu over his elevation as the Metropolitan Archbishop of Jos Ecclesiastical Province by His Holiness, Pope Francis.

The speaker described the coming of Bishop Audu to Jos as homecoming.

“I join all members of the Catholic faithful across Nigeria in praying for a successful and memorable tenure in office.

“I am optimistic that your tenure would ensure the growth of the Church, unity and prosperity of the nation,” he said.

Bishop Audu until his appointment, was Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Lafia.

He is to take over from Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama who has been moved to Abuja Catholic Archdiocese.