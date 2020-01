Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu has inspected the renovated Enugu State House in Abuja.The remodelling was done under his watch and is now completed with all fittings and furniture.

Ugwuanyi was accompanied on the inspection on Wednesday night by the Secretary to the state government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, Special Adviser on Special Duties, Mr. Uwakwe Ukuta Azikiwe and the Special Adviser on Project Development and Implementation (PDI), Mrs. Obiageli Abba.