President Buhari receives a presentation from ASUU President Biodun Ogunyemi, accompanied by ASUU Vice President Victor Osodeke.
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, at the State House, Abuja.
The ASUU team was led by its National President, Biodun Ogunyemi to the meeting with the president on the controversial Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information (IPPIS).
Buhari with his cabinet members during ASUU’s visit
