Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives said she would send the impeachment articles soon, but expressed misgivings over the stance of the Republican dominated Senate.

“We are ready…We are concerned that the senators will not be able to live up to the oath that they must take to have an impartial trial,” she said at a press conference in Washington today ahead of the move by the House to vote on a War Power Resolution limiting President Trump’s military actions regarding Iran.

She said she would probably be sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate soon despite winning no concessions from Republicans on allowing witnesses to testify during a trial on the House’s charges against President Trump.

“I’m not holding them indefinitely,” Pelosi said of the two articles passed by the House in December. “I’ll send them over when I’m ready, and that will probably be soon.”

A trial in the Senate cannot begin until Pelosi sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

In a surprise, she declined to name impeachment managers or send the articles to the Senate following House votes on impeachment before Christmas

Concerns have been expressed over the delay, even by Democratic senators who have urged her to name the impeachment managers to deliver the charges to the Senate, arguing that it would renew focus on Senate Republicans and any votes against subpoenaing witnesses and documents.

“We are reaching a point where the articles of impeachment should be sent,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told reporters Wednesday.

“If we’re going to do it, she should send them over,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said. “I don’t see what good delay does.”