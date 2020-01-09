Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Thursday donated N5 million to the state chapter of the Nigerian Legion to commemorate the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day and emblem appeal launch.

Sule announced the donation at the official flag-off of the week-long activity in Lafia.

He noted that the annual event was aimed at paying tribute to members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, who made sacrifices in the defence of the country and humanity.

“This event is significant, as it affords us yet another opportunity to reflect on the ultimate sacrifice by the fallen heroes and to appraise the commitment of the Nigerian armed forces in ensuring peace and security of our dear nation, not only for ourselves but generations yet unborn,” Sule said.

He pointed out that the Nigeria armed forces had played pivotal roles in ensuring peace and security both within and outside the country, citing the world wars, peacekeeping operations and various internal security operations.

The governor said that during such exercises some members of the force had to even pay the supreme price.

“It is worthy of note that over the years, our soldiers have not only lost their lives, many others that were fortunate to survive, sustained various degrees of injuries, including loss of vital parts of their bodies, like hands, limbs, eyes and host of other conditions.

“Such that they have now become incapacitated and are unable to provide adequately for themselves and their families.

“Accordingly, the annual armed forces remembrance day has been set aside to pay glowing tributes and honour to our past heroes, as well as those of them that are still alive.

“In this regard, the Emblem Appeal Launch avails us all the opportunity to demonstrate our collective appreciation and gratitude for the sacrifices they have made, which we all now enjoy as a people,” Sule added.

He stressed the need for all to reciprocate the supreme sacrifice of the fallen heroes by contributing to the welfare and survival of ex-service personnel and their families, to give them hope and sustain their patriotism and commitment.

According to him, such modest contribution will sustain the Nigerian Legion and their dependants.

Sule commended members of Nigeria legion for their steadfastness, perseverance, self-discipline and partnership with government, calling for its sustenance.

“On our part, we will continue to accord the desired respect to the legionnaire and support the wellbeing of the Nigeria Legion,” Sule said.

He, therefore, urged all government ministries, agencies and Non-Governmental Organisations to patronise the services of members of the Nigerian legion by engaging them in productive ventures.

The governor also charged all government functionaries to wear the remembrance emblem in solidarity with the fallen heroes.

Mr Abdu Hamidu, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Legion, thanked the state government for the donation.

He, however, appealed to the government to carry them along as some of them were still very productive.

Hamidu noted that such engagement would go a long way in the upkeep of their families and dependants.

The legion chairman also appealed to the state government to provide the association with a vehicle to facilitate its activities in the state.