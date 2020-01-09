The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has announced a nationwide ban on night grazing.

According to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, (MACBAN)’s annual general meeting in Damaturu, the decision is aimed at reducing the clash between herdsmen and farmers.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of the meeting, MACBAN’s National Secretary Baba Uthman said the decision will be conveyed to every member of the group.

He said; “This is a decision that has been taken by the highest decision making body of the association. As it is taken here, it will go down the ladder down to our members at the grassroots. They will be informed and sensitized concerning it.”

A ban on grazing by minors and hawking of milk by teenage girls was announced by the Fulani group. According to the group, such activities endangers minors and lead to cultural abuses.