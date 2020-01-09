The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Richard Adebayo said on Thursday that the ministry would partner Dangote Group to set up a Foreign Trade Academy.

The minister said this in Abuja when the Chairman, Dangote Group, Mr Aliko Dangote visited him.

“We have strong and hardworking trade officers in the ministry, but we found out that they lack training,’’ the minister said.

Adebayo urged the Dangote group to join hands with the ministry to develop the academy toward the capacity building of staff.

“We are aware of what you have done in other institutions, for instance, the Dangote Business School in Bayero University, Kano State.

“We would appreciate if you could join hands with us to set up an academy to train our staff for better performance,” he said.

Dangote in his response, said the company would continue to invest in the Nigerian economy, adding that it was the right thing to do.

“In terms of industrialisation, we are leading at the moment and we would continue to invest because we think the policies are right.

“Policies can be right, but then implementers could be wrong, but with what we have seen now, we have the right people to mount this ministry.

“As investors, we could also have complains, but at the moment we really do not have any complaint at all,’’ Dangote said.

Dangote also appreciated the minister for his effort towards reinventing the industry as well as encourage other Nigerians and foreigners to keep investing in Nigeria.

Dangote is a Nigerian businessman and owner of the Dangote Group of companies which has interests in commodities, Oil sector, Money market in Nigeria and other African countries.