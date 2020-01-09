Mr Samuel Sogunro, Rector of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, has advised the newly admitted students to shun all forms of vices, examination malpractice, cultism and gambling.

Sogunro gave the advice on Thursday in Lagos at the 2019/2020 Matriculation for full-time National Diploma and Higher National Diploma students.

2,108 National Diploma (ND) and 800 Higher National Diploma (HND) were matriculated into the polytechnic.

Sogunro said that the academic board would not hesitate to take stern disciplinary action against any student found violating the rules and regulations of the institution.

“It is, therefore, in your own interest to avoid anything that might cast aspersion on your integrity or bring your academic career to an abrupt end.

“Please remember that the Oath you have taken today is to be obedient to the constituted authority and to be of good conduct during your stay here in the polytechnic,” the Rector said.

He said that the rich academic culture of the polytechnic was acknowledged both within and outside Nigeria.

“Therefore, I urge you to make the best use of the opportunity of your admission into this great institution by using your time wisely and making academic pursuit your primary concern.

“Please embrace the compulsory Computer Education programme which is a vital part of our academic programmes in the polytechnic, as well as the compulsory Agriculture course,” Sogunro said.

He called on parents and guardians to assist the state government by paying their taxes on time.

“This is because the provision of qualitative education requires a lot of materials and financial resources,” the Rector said.