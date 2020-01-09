By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Lagos State Government on Thursday said plans are underway to unveil its first green and eco-friendly estate before the close of the first quarter of this year.

Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai disclosed during a site inspection of the Peridot Parkland Estate on Thursday in Badagry.

The first phase of the estate which comprises 252 two-bedroom bungalows is sited at Idale along Topo Badagry road in Badagry area of the State.

He said the scheme was built by the Ministry of Housing through a joint venture arrangement with Echostone Nigeria and designed to utilise less energy for cooling and heating, thereby ensuring sustainability of the environment.

Akinderu-Fatai disclosed that apart from the benefits accruing to the environment through optimisation of energy consumption, the project also showcased an innovative technology which sped up housing delivery, utilises lesser energy and generates minimal waste from site activities.

The estate which comes with a garden and 2 trees each for every house, according to Akinderu-Fatai, has reached 90 percent completion stage within less than a year of commencement and would soon be delivered to members of the public.

Akinderu-Fatai pointed out that the collaboration with Echostone had shown clearly that Lagos State Government would speedily meet up with its target in housing delivery, thereby increasing the housing stock in the state.

He revealed that the innovative technology and eco-friendly designs used at Idale would soon be deployed towards construction of multilevel structures in the urban part of the state to speedily reduce the challenges of housing deficit in those areas.

Expressing his satisfaction with the quality of houses built at Idale by Echostone Development, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Wasiu Akewusola said that more housing schemes to be initiated by the State would benefit from the technology introduced by the organisation.

This, he said, was as a result of the fact the scheme was the only one that was speedily completed out of the joint ventures of the ministry.

Akewusola said the partner employed an innovative technology that was both fast, safe and energy saving. “We are pacesetters and beyond provision of houses, Lagos State intends to continue to set the benchmark in quality and affordability in housing in the nation.”

Earlier, the Director of Echostone Development, Nigeria, Mr Sammy Adigun said the energy savings level of the building was 29% from reduced window to wall ratio and energy saving bulbs for internal and external spaces. He further said that water savings from the houses was 35% from low flow showerheads, faucets and dual flush.

“In addition, 43 % less embodied energy is saved in materials usage such as concrete slabs, aluminium sheets on timber rafters for roof and situ- reinforced walls for both internal and external walls.

“Other eco-friendly attributes include reflective roofing, roofing overhang, positioning of window to optimise natural light and ventilation so as to reduce use of electric fan and light,” he said.

Adigun also revealed that walls and structures of the homes were built using concrete for greater thermal and sound insulation.

The Joint Venture Scheme between Lagos State and Echostone Development will add over 2,000 units of green and eco-friendly homes to the housing stock in the state when other related schemes proposed at Ayobo and Imota are completed.