In a throwback photo, Nollywood actress and fitness coach Kate Henshaw shared what she looked like 5 years ago exactly 2014.

The 48-year-old movie star and ”The Ghost and the House of Truth” actor wrote the caption below on the picture:

#TBT

Throwing it all back to 2014…..

Time truly waits for no one…

Each day comes with its own set of gifts, disappointments, and thrills…

It’s up to you to navigate through it and create a balance that will benefit you…

.

Have an amazing day my lovelies..

#K8DGR8

#KTG

#KateTheUnbroken

#Oluwakate

#Oluwaferank8

#oluwalonik8

#oluwatojuk8

#oluwanifek8

#Oluwaniolusoagutank8

#GratefulForLife

#GraceChild

#UnapologeticallyMe

#unstoppable

#positivevibesonly💯

#positiveenergy

In 1993 Henshaw auditioned for the lead role in the movie ”When the Sun Sets” and was handed the role. This was her first appearance in a major Nollywood movie.