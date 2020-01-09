A wooden monument mocking President Donald Trump and portraying his different moods, in his wife’s home country of Slovenia was burnt down on Thursday, by a yet-to-be identified arsonist.

The motive was unclear.But generally, Trump is not loved in many parts of the world.

Milan Balazic, mayor of the Slovenian town of Moravce, told ABC network that the destruction of the monument was a “symbol of intolerance toward artistic projects in our society.”

The art project was unveiled last year August , and followed a similar depiction of first lady Melania Trump carved out of wood in her hometown of Sevnica.

The wooden construction portrayed the US President in the same manner as the American landmark in New York, with his right hand raised to the sky and spikes poking out from his hair, similar to those of the statue’s crown.

The statue shows Mr Trump wearing his usual navy suit, white shirt and red tie, with his hair styled in his trademark coiff.

A special contraption inside the structure controlled the President’s mouth, with his bright-red lips parting to show shark-like teeth when triggered.

The figure modelled on the 45th President of the US was created by Tomaz Schlegl.

“Like all populists, the statue has two faces,” the monument’s designer, Schlegl, said last year. “One is humane and nice, the other is that of a vampire.”

The artist unveiled his creation in the village of Sela pri Kamniku, 20 miles northeast of the capital Ljubljana, last August.