By Okafor Ofiebor

Two police officers, Gift Ojimini and Godwin Anwuri, alongside a boat driver who were abducted by gunmen at Ngor Waterside in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have been released by their captors after spending three months in captivity.

Mrs Rachael Ojimini, wife of wife of Gift Ojimini, who was one the two policemen abducted on Monday, October 8 ,2019, with their boat driver while on patrol, had called into a Port Harcourt based radio, Nigeria info 93.2 fm in early hours of Thursday to announce the cherry news that her husband, his colleague and Godwin Anwuri alongside a boat driver had been set free.

Ojimini, who was ecstatic about the good news did not give the details of the release of her husband and two others.

Meanwhile, the Rivers Police Public Relations, PPRO, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed their release, claiming the policemen were rescued by the police rescue team.

Omoni also said the rescued policemen had debriefed the command and had been sent to hospital for medical attention, vowing that detectives woud go after the kidnappers.