Hajiya Silifat Sule, Wife of Nasarawa State Governor, has urged women in the country to shun ethnic and religious bigotry in the interest of national development.

Sule made the call on Thursday in Lafia when the women’s wing of the Mada Development Association (MDA) visited her.

She said that shunning ethnic and religious bigotry would promote national peace and development.

According to her, Nigerian women should at all times play leading roles in promoting actions leading to national cohesion, peace and development.

“As women, we need to engage in activities that will deepen Nigeria’s unity, peace and development,” she said.

The governor’s wife thanked the association for the visit, saying “let us imbibe good virtues, teach good morals and promote family growth.

“I appreciate you for the visit, I assure you of my commitment to assisting the association towards actualising its objectives.

“The role of women in family development and nation-building cannot be overemphasized. I urge you to play leading roles in promoting peaceful coexistence from your immediate family, community and the country at large,” she said.

She said the state government had remained committed to providing support for women and youths in the state.

“All we need to do is to support the current administration; the commitment of the state government to service delivery is strong,” she said.

Earlier, Mrs Patience Halilu, MDA’s National President, said the visit was to pledge the women’s support for the Gov. Abdulahi Sule-led government.

She said the association would continue to support the policies and programmes of the government.