Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Thursday joined other sympathisers for the funeral service in honour of Late Elder Nmanyeoziwe Mark Wike at Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom.

Also in attendance were Commissioners, Special Advisers, Traditional Rulers , community leaders, Estate Valuers, top government officials , council Chairmen, women and youth groups.

The Funeral Service witnessed intercessory prayers, hymns and prayers for the deceased and his family.

In a sermon, Venerable Ifeanyi Aniagboso urged men to always put their houses in order. He said that men form the foundation of successful families.

He said nobody will live forever, hence people need to embrace Christ, adding that a man can translate into immortality, once he accepts Jesus Christ.

Elder Mark Wike, father of first vice-president of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Chief Emma Okas Wike, died at the age of 93 years.