By Jethro Ibileke

Four senior members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State, have so far joined the race for the chairmanship position of the party.

The aspirants are Senator Odion Ugbesia, Tony Azegbemin, State Secretary of the PDP, Chief Omi Imoisili and Fred Okah.

Okah hails from Edo South while others hail from Edo Central.

The Edo PDP leadership had earlier said they would uphold non-zoning principle but recent happenings indicated that the Chairmanship position has been zoned to Edo Central.

It was, however, gathered that the incumbent chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, favours the emergence of Odion Ugbesia.

Many local government chairmen of the PDP have already pledged support for Ugbesia.

With the chairmanship position purportedly zoned to Edo Central, it is becoming clear that the governorship candidate will emerge from Edo South.

The tenure of the incumbent chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, will end in March this year.