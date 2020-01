American singer, songwriter, model, actress, and dancer Cassie Ventura and husband Alex Fine, have welcomed a daughter together.

The baby girl which Cassie dressed as a cowgirl in a social media post is named Frankie Stone Fine.

The 33-year-old model, ex-girlfriend of music mogul Diddy, tied the knot with Alex, 26, in a quiet ceremony in Malibu, California at sunset in 2019.