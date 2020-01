Instagram sensation and musician Brodashaggi is set to release his Extended Play (EP) in February 2020.

Shaggi who is popular for his comic skits wrote the message below with a lovely picture of himself:

The only person you should try to be better than is the one you were yesterday. I really can’t wait to share my EP #fineboyagbero with you guys in February. Been listening to the songs there and I just can’t stop loving good music. Una go dance taya😂😂😂😂💕🙏❤️