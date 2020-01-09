British lawmakers are expected later on Thursday to approve legislation that will allow the country to leave the European Union with an exit deal.

The deal which is expected to take effect by January 31st will end more than three years of wrangling over the terms of the unprecedented divorce.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson will turn the page on one of Britain’s deepest political crises in decades when parliament’s lower house votes to approve legislation that will implement an exit deal agreed with the EU last year.

“Securing the passage of the legislation in the Commons will be a significant positive step,” Johnson’s spokesman said.

The legislation will then head to parliament’s upper chamber and is expected to become law in the coming weeks, leaving enough time to allow Britain to leave on Jan. 31 with a deal to minimize economic disruption.