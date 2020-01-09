Gunmen have shot dead a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ward Chairman in Delta State.

It was gathered that the deceased, Paul Onomuakpokpo, PDP Ward Chairman, Olomu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, was murdered on Wednesday night along the Ogoni Road near the palace of Olomu Kingdom.

According to reports, assassins ambushed Onomuakpokpo’s and rained bullets on him and his Toyota Camry.

Channels TV reports that he died from gunshot injuries.

Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident, saying that no arrest had been made.

He said the police command was still investigating the matter.