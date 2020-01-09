About 20 Nigerian soldiers were killed Tuesday and nearly 1,000 people displaced in a Boko Haram attack in Monguno, Borno state.

Two residents and a military source said the terrorists entered the town, posing as a convoy of soldiers.

They then attacked troops already inside the town, destroying at least 750 homes in the process.

Resident Gumati Sadu said people fled into the bush for safety during the fighting and that three civilians were killed by stray bullets.

Neither Boko Haram nor the bloody group, ISWAP immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.