Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the suspension of Mr Nura Dan-Maishari’a as Chairman Caretaker Committee, Ningi Local Government Council, of the state.

The suspension was contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Mohammad Baba, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), and made available to newsmen Bauchi on Thursday.

According to the statement, the suspension, which is with immediate effect, was as a result of his alleged frequent absconment from meetings of Local Government Chairmen and non-engagement of local government stakeholders in managing the local government affairs.

“Government has observed with dismay, your lackadaisical attitude towards running the affairs of the local government; the way in which you have been absconding from meetings of Local Government Chairmen as convened by the Ministry for Local Government Affairs is a dereliction of the responsibilities assigned to your Office.

“This is for the fact that the meetings serve as a forum in which vital issues regarding local government administration are discussed and decisions are taken accordingly.

“In addition, it was noted that you have not been engaging the local government stakeholders in managing the local government affairs; this act violates the principles of representative government like ours.

“In the light of the foregoing, the governor has approved your suspension as Chairman Caretaker Committee, Ningi Local Government, with immediate effect so as to facilitate proper investigation into the allegations,” said the SSG.

The suspended chairman, who was directed to hand over the mantle of administration of the council to the Deputy Chairman along with all government property in his possession, was also alleged of exhibiting nonchalant attitude toward indiscriminate felling of trees under his watch.

A practice that was described as inimical to the avowed commitment of the present administration in combating desertification and other environmental issues.