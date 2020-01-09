The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 23 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods have arrived Tincan Island Port, Lagos and are waiting to berth.

NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

The ships are carrying containers, bulk wheat, petrol and base oil.

The publication also disclosed that 20 ships were expected at the ports with fuel, containers, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk salt, bulk sugar and gypsum.

It said that the ships were expected between Jan. 9 and Jan. 28.

The organisation said that 18 other ships were already at the ports discharging general cargo, containers, bulk wheat, bulk sugar,base oil and petrol.