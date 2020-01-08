Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

A league of youths in the All progressive Congress, Ogun state Chapter has laud Gov Dapo Abiodun on the appointment of the five-member transition committee for the 20 local government.

The governor recently appointed a five-member committee for each local government to oversee the affairs of the local government areas pending the time that the state will hold elections for the LG chairmen.

The APC youth wing in its press statement signed by the state coordinator Comrade Olamide Lawal lauds the governor for his overall dividends of power.

“We received with great joy and unending happiness, the news of the Constitution of Transition Committees for Ogun State local government councils, by our governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun (MFR).

A critical look at the list indicated that everyone who made up the five-member committee in the 20 local government of the state, are truly party men and women whose loyalty and zeal to work cannot be questioned.

We sincerely appreciate Mr Governor for choosing one of us, our immediate past south-west secretary, Honourable Emmanuel Olumuyiwa Babayemi as chairman of the committee in Ewekoro Local government council.

This is a show of great trust and love for our group (All Progressive Congress Youth League, Ogun State chapter).

It is not an overstatement that we had believed in you from the outset that you shall not take our support for you, before, during and after the electioneering for granted.

While praying to God to continue directing your steps as our leader, we also assure you that Honourable Babayemi shall not be a disappointment to you and your administration.”