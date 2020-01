Phyno kickstarts 2020 with the video of his Clarence Peters directed song “Get the info” featuring Falz and Phenom.

Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, better known as Phyno Fino, is a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. The 33-year-old started his music career as a producer in 2003 and is renowned for rapping in the Igbo language.