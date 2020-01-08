US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday there were no American casualties in the Iranian strikes on military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq and that Tehran appeared to be standing down.

This debunked Iranian claims that 80 US soldiers were killed in the missile strikes on the US bases in Al Asad and Erbil.

“No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties,” Trump said in a White House address just after noon, Washington D.C. time.

“Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down.”