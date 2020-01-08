The Supreme Court has upheld the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Peoples Democratic Party in Delta state.
Okowa’s victory in the 9 March election was challenged by Chief Great Ogboru of the All Progressives Congress.
Details later.
Wednesday, January 8, 2020 3:57 pm | News | 0 Comment(s)
