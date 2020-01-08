British rapper and songwriter, Stefflon Don has shared her picture with her Nigerian lover, Burna Boy, having a passionate kiss as they celebrated their first year ‘dating’ anniversary on January 7.

Stefflon Don who shared their loved up video via her Instastory, expressed her wish for 100 more anniversaries.

The Jamaican-born British singer wrote; “Today marks exactly 1 year! cheers to 100 more.”

This is coming after she revealed she met Burna Boy in Ghana. In an interview with Los Angeles radio station Power 105.1, Stefflon Don revealed that she missed her flight while on a trip to Ghana and decided to attend a show where Burna Boy performed.

She said: “I met him in Ghana. I was in Africa for a show then I missed my flight, he had a show where he performed and I went to the show and the rest is history baby. He told me I was going to be his wife and you know how boys always talk shit, but I didn’t remember he said that but he told me and I was like wow.”