Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has taken to the social media to remind Lagosians how dear to his heart his medical doctor wife is, as she celebrates her 53rd birthday today.

In a birthday tribute on Twitter, Sanwo-Olu describes his “dearest wife”, Caludiana Ibijoke “a rare gem”, who is “Like a tree planted by water”.

“Ibijokemi continues to bring forth fruit and blossom”, he wrote.

Read his full tweet:

Like a tree planted by water, Ibijoke mi continues to bring forth fruit and blossom. She is a rare gem, passionate about her family, society and the world. Thank you for all you are to me, our family and our state. Happy birthday my dearest @JokeSanwoolu ❤ pic.twitter.com/Fy4nTNrgxa — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) January 8, 2020

On Facebook, the Lagos governor even penned a longer tribute, saying:

“Today, I celebrate my wife, the mother of my children, my African Queen and love of my life, my Ibijoke.

“Joke, you are a woman of virtue. Your commitment to humanity and passion for life makes me smile everyday.

“Happy birthday Ibijoke mi, thank you for holding my hand, thank you for praying with me & believing in me. Thank you for giving me beautiful children.

“Thank you for joining me on the journey #ForAGreaterLagos

“Cheers to more years. I love you, Joke.”

Caludiana Ibijoke Sanwo-olu, nee Carrena was born in Lagos on January 8, 1967 to the family of Paulinus Olusegun Carrena of Popoaguda, Brazilian descendant area of Lagos Island.

She went to University of Lagos for her Bachelor of Medicine degree. She also has in her academic kitty a Post Graduate Diploma in Hospital and Health Management (PGDHM); Diploma in Anesthesia (DA); Masters of Public Health (MPH) and Masters in Business Administration (MBA).

She is a member of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Lagos Anesthetic Association (LAA), Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) and now chairs the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).

Before her husband became the governor of Lagos, Ibijoke served Lagos State Government for 25 years, rising through the ranks to become the Chief Medical Director of Harvey Road Comprehensive Health Centre, Yaba and later General Hospital, Somolu.