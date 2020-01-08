By Okafor Ofiebor

Residents of Rumuodogo 1 and Rumuji Communities in Emohua Local Government area of Rivers State are fleeing their homes as a group of dreaded cultists that killed three operatives of Odegu Security and Advisory Planning Committee, OSPAC, a local vigilance group, have allegedly killed about six selected family members of OSPAC.

Members of OSPAC vigilante group have been providing security in the area, but gunmen believed to be members of a secret cult had early Monday morning killed three of its members and came back again killing at least six members of the vigilantes’ families in a Tuesday night attack.

OSPAC’s spokesman, Goodluck Okoro has vowed that the the Vigilante group would retaliate and declared “no retreat, no surrender.”

Okoro stated that members of OSPAC vigilante could not be intimidated and called on the Rivers State Government to assist security agencies because criminals in State were not ready to surrender, repent and embrace peace.

“We are surprised that people are not tired of committing crimes.That automatically means that these bad boys are not relenting. We are not going to be intimidated. We will continue to carry the war to them within or outside the state. My advice to the criminals is that they cannot win the war. They can run but they cannot hide. They should make hays while the sun shines.”

At the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni has not issued an official statement on the latest development in Rumuodogo.