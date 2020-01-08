Multiple Grammy award-winning rapper and American hip-hop star, Lil Wayne has expressed his interest to visit some African countries including Nigeria.

His interest is coming weeks after American female rapper, Cardi B visited Nigeria.

The rapper while fielding questions from a Journalist in a terse video clip said he has never visited every continent.

He was then asked where he would like to go and he said he has never been to Nigeria and it is a place he would like to be.

He said: “I have never been to Nigeria. That is the place I would love to go.”

He adds that he would also love to visit Egypt before he is asked about his choice of Nigeria with the interviewer chipping in about Nigeria being a lit place.

Watch the video below:

The Young Money rapper who may be engaged to an Australian model, La’Tecia Thomas after they met on social media recently hinted that his long-awaited Funeral album is reportedly due next month.

Wayne met La’Tecia after he slid into her DMs while overseas last year. “I saw someone on TV and I was like, ‘I don’t know how to get in touch with this person,’” he said in a recent interview. “I met a very, very special person.”

This would be the second marriage for Weezy, who was previously married to his high school sweetheart Toya Johnson from 2004-2006. They share a 21-year-old daughter, Reginae. Wayne also has three sons from previous relationships.