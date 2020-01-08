Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that the security strategies that have been put in place by his administration will experience smooth communication among the security outfits in the State.

Abiodun who made this known when he received the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, AIG Ahmed Iliyasu, in his office recently.

He said that his administration was on the verge of completing its communication setup for effective security, to avail security outfits in the state the opportunity to monitor activities of its patrol teams.

He said, “We are on the verge of concluding the communication equipment that will enable the Commissioner of Police, the State Security Service and the Civil Defence and all the rest of our law enforcement teams, not only to communicate with each other, but to communicate with our patrol teams, whilst also ensuring that the patrols are where they claim to be”.

He also noted that his administration in collaboration with its sister states had set up a joint patrol team that would see to issues bordering on armed robbery, kidnappings in the South West, adding that the team named ‘Amotekun’ would patrol the six states that make up the zone.

While noting that his administration has confidence in the capability of AIG Iliyasu to succeed in the task of policing Ogun and Lagos States, Abiodun added that his administration would continue to support the police, just as he commended the community policing initiative at making the community more secure.

“The Security Trust Fund was not just set up to buy vehicles, but to ensure that the vehicles are well-fueled, managed, maintained and above all, ensure that the welfare of the men to be assigned to the vehicles are well managed so that they are better motivated to carry out their responsibilities,” he said.

In his remarks, AIG Iliyasu, commended the governor for improving on the security architecture of the state, by inaugurating Security Trust Fund, with the provision of basic infrastructure for the use of the Command.

He lauded the launching of ‘Operation Sweep’ to secure the riverine areas of the state of cultists, kidnappers, disclosing that the Nigeria Police Force was going through certain changes that would move the force from a mundane traditional level to a more technical and technological driven operation.

The Police boss noted that the Inspector General of Police recently launched scientific equipment to help in intercepting, tracking and bringing down criminal elements in most of the black spots of the nation, assuring of the commitment, resilience and loyalty of the zone to the democratic institution in the State.