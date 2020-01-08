Mr Uche Nwosu, who is the son-in-law and protege of former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has expressed optimism that achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration were obvious to earn the All Progressives Congress (APC) continuity in power by 2023.

Nwosu, who recently returned to the APC along with his supporters, expressed the optimism in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said he was not surprised that Buhari assured Nigerians that he would not impose his successor on the party or the country, saying “I believe him; that is him and that is leadership.

“The APC under President Buhari has done well in the areas of fight against corruption, insecurity and agricultural development.

“In the area of agriculture, we now have abundance of locally produced rice. In the area of fight against corruption, corrupt people are now scared. In the area of integrity Nigerians are now happy to reveal their identities anywhere in the world,” he said.

Nwosu added that Buhari had also given voices and recognition to young Nigerians.

“It is because of the Not Too Young to Run Bill that made some of us to run in the last general elections. It is because of the bill that someone like me decided to run for the governorship election in Imo,” he said.

He said the party would leverage on Buhari’s achievements that cut across different sectors of the country’s economy.

“If the president made locally produce rice available to Nigerians, if he has fought corruption and he has made Nigeria’s name to be dear to other nations, we should leverage on that.

“It is we that are governors, leaders and members of the party that should leverage on his achievements,” he added.

Nwosu, however, advised the party to also build on Buhari’s achievements, especially in the area of youth empowerment within the next four years.

“We should leverage more on youths empowerment because 60 to 70 percent of the population are youth. We need to empower more youths,” he said.

On his recent defection to the APC, Nwosu said he did that in spite of his experience in the 2019 general elections because of his love for Buhari and the achievements of the party.

“APC did wonderfully well in Imo and I have not seen what will make our members to go to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo.”

He said the achievements of former governor Rochas Okorocha was also enough for people of the state to remain in APC.

“Just few weeks ago, the former speaker of Imo House of Assembly came back to APC and more are still coming.

“It is about what the party can offer. For me the performance of Okorocha in Imo is enough for people to come to APC,” he said.

He, however, denied the insinuation that Okorocha gave him the support to run for governorship during the last elections because he was his in-law.

“Okorocha gave me the opportunity to run not because I am his in-law but because he deems me fit because of my performance and capability.

“When I was commissioner for land in Imo, I was not his in-law. That time I initiated the urban renewal that we had in Imo,’’ he said.

Nwosu said that he also brought the idea of changing the landscape of the state with eight lines of roads in addition to the introduction of first certificate of occupancy which was instrumental to establishment of Imo Geographical Information Agency.

“For me, I don’t have any regret of what happened during the elections. If tomorrow you call me again, I will still be loyal to Okorocha not only being my in-law.

“I have worked with him from school days to date. Being his in-law is not the problem; for me it is the privilege to serve Imo people,” he added.