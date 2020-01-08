The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Bayelsa said on Tuesday that no corps member was affected in the shooting of a commercial bus driver and another person by a policeman in Yenagoa.

A mobile policeman on Monday evening shot a driver with Peace Mass Transit and one person at Ekeki in Yenagoa.

In a statement in Yenagoa on Tuesday, Mrs Elizabeth Ojugo, the state Coordinator of NYSC, stated that no corps member in the state was involved, contrary to the reports in a section of the media.

“We wish to inform the public that contrary to reports that a corps member was among the victims of the shooting in Yenagoa on Monday, nothing of such happened to any corps member serving in the state.

“It is pertinent to state that a visit to the Commissioner of Police by the NYSC state coordinator to find out the true identity of the victims indicated that no corps member was involved.

“A similar visit by the coordinator to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, where the victims were receiving treatment, also showed that no corps member was among.

“Accordingly, the public, particularly NYSC stakeholders, should disregard the phantom story in its entirety as it is very misleading,” the statement added.