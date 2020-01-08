President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s substantive oil minister on Wednesday met behind closed doors with the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari.

The meeting was at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock in Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting was not disclosed and the minister of state in the oil ministry Timipre Sylva was not there.

However NAN reported that the president would have a separate meeting with Sylva, later on Wednesday.

Buhari-Kyari meeting came amidst the escalating tension between the United States and Iran following the killing of an Iranian commander last week and the subsequent retaliatory attacks on military bases housing American troops in Iraq.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, gained 2.4% to reach $70.24 per barrel on Monday, the first time prices have hit that amount in more than seven months.