Nigerian singer and songwriter Niniola took to her timeline to pen a heartfelt note for her late dad Simeon Apata.

The ”Designer” crooner and 33-year old entertainer wrote the message below:

On this day years ago ,you were taken away from us but instead of being sad I choose to celebrate your life.

And to let you know that the seed you planted on this earth has germinated…

I wish you were here Daddy to See your Baby…I MISS U DADDY SIMEON OLAOSEBIKAN APATA!!! I’m forever proud to be from EKITI STATE because of you.

Omooluwoleja

Your Favourite Daughter (Child)

Nini gained fame after she participated in the sixth season of Project Fame West Africa in 2013.