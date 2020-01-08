President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the family of a mother and her three daughters who died on Tuesday night in a fire incident at Red Bricks Quarters on Maiduguri road, Damaturu, Yobe.

Lawan, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja on Wednesday, commended the head of the family who bravely rescued his five-year-old son before escaping from the inferno.

The president of the senate also condoled with the government and people of Yobe over the tragic incident.

Lawan enjoined the people to take seriously tips for prevention of fire disaster in homes and offices, especially whenever there is power outage.

He prayed for Allah’s comfort for the bereaved family and for an end to such incidents.