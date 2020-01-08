In line with the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa, the Lagos State Government has unveiled plans to shutdown PWD Level Crossing around Ikeja GRA axis on the 10th of January, 2020 and Brewery Level Crossing along Iganmu axis on the 11th of January, 2020.

The closure of the roads will be from 8:00pm to 6:00am.

A statement from the State’s Ministry of Transportation on Wednesday said alternative routes had been provided for road users to utilize during the course of construction to ensure motorists reach their various destinations with ease.

“The closure has also been slated at this time, to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks.

“Motorists plying Ikeja axis are advised to access their destinations via Ilupeju Level Crossing and Ikeja along Level Crossing while commuters driving along Iganmu axis inward Surulere should make use of Costain express way and Orile Express corridor, Bode Thomas Street and Eric Moore Road,” he said.

The government appealed to residents of the state, especially motorists that plied these corridors to bear the pains, as the project was aimed at achieving a seamless multi-modal transport system in the state.

“The Lagos State Government hereby appeals to road users to bear with the government as it takes steps to further create transport infrastructure that will ultimately improve the travel experience of commuters in the state,” the statement said.